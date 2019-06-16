ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gunshots shattered the quiet and shattered the windows of several cars parked at at Atlanta apartment complex overnight Sunday.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 24-hundred block of Abner Terrance NW around 1:45 a.m.
They found several cars with their windows shot out. There was also damage to one of the apartment buildings.
No people were hurt, though.
Officers talked with residents and security but no one had a description of any possible suspects.
LaTonya Wilder told CBS46 she felt bad for those who now are stuck repairing their car windows. "This is a low income apartment complex. We are all struggling together."
She also had a message for whoever is responsible.
"Don't set yourself up for prison. Those of you who want to retaliate just think again."
Mary Wilder added, "I'm against violence and I wish it would stop."
