DULUTH, GA (CBS46) A woman who allegedly got away with $5,600 from someone's Bank of America account in now wanted by Gwinnett County Police for fraud.
Police say the suspect entered the first bank in the 3500 block of Satellite Blvd. and withdrew $1,900, entered the second location in the 10900 block of Melock Bridge Road and withdrew $1,900, and finally withdrew another $1,900 a third location in the 2700 block of Meadow Church Road.
The suspect is described as a white female between the ages of 45-55 and a heavy set build. She was last seen wearing a white beanie hat, black Calvin Klein hoodie, a black coat with black fur trim on the hood.
Anyone with information is advised to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
