At Post Glen apartments on Peachtree Road in Brookhaven, some of the residents believe management is providing a false sense of security.
People living at the complex said the security gate wasn't working over weekend when the crime happened and management did not hire security guards to patrol the property when the gate was broken.
"I paid for a gated community," said one resident.
One of those tenants who did not want to be identified for safety reasons called 911 when one of his neighbors was shot in the leg during a robbery over the weekend.
"So I was in bed and I heard the loud scream. A very, very loud scream. Somebody is terrified, right and then a gunshot," he explained.
The victim survived, but the suspect got away and people living here fear it could happen again.
"We’ve seen people actually sneak in behind you after you go through the gate."
Residents tell CBS46 they have complained to management about the lack of security measures on the property, but nothing was done until someone was hurt.
"If you can get that contractor to come and fix the gate that day, why couldn’t you get it earlier, right?"
To make matters worse, they received a notice from management after the incident stating, “MAA cannot, and does not, guarantee the safety and protection of its residents. You are ultimately responsible for your safety and the safety of your personal property.”
"It made me feel terrible honestly and unsafe as well and we are already planning to move out of the complex," said another resident.
CBS46 spoke with the victim and her lawyer today. Her attorney said contrary to what management has said, the complex does have a responsibility to keep its residents safe and if they don't they could be liable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.