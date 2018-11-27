Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are still searching for robbery suspects Cameron D'Angelo following a November 6 incident at a gas station convenience store.
Nineteen-year-old Cameron entered a QuikTrip in the 1000 block of Old Peachtree Road where he pulled out a pocket knife and demanded money from the cash register. However, the clerk was unable to hand over any money.
Cameron then exited the store and approached the driver of a Jeep. When the driver rolled down the window, Cameron put the knife to the victim's throat and demanded money. The driver obliged and handed over a few hundred dollars.
Police say Cameron was last seen walking towards Dean Road. He was a warrant for aggravated assault and armed robbery.
