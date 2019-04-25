ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Law enforcement officials say there’s a growing crime trend in metro Atlanta: crimes of opportunity.
One of those growing crimes is car thefts.
“People should have the decency to leave everybody else’s stuff alone,” Gyasi Philips told CBS46.
Law enforcement officials explained metro Atlanta is seeing more vehicle thefts due to people leaving their vehicles running and unattended, making them easy targets.
“I have done it. I try to stray away from it these days,” said Philips.
It’s a simple mistake officiasl say too many people in metro Atlanta are making. Detective Sergeant Q. Lumpkin of the Morrow Police Department explained that criminals are taking notice.
“Sometimes with these criminals, this is their job,” said Lumpkin.
He also said many victims believe their car won't drive if their push to start key fab is in their pocket and not in the running vehicle. That isn’t always the case.
“Not all manufactures are doing that so you will have to really do your research and really know what your particular car will do,” Lumpkin said.
We looked at our Pinpoint Crime Tracker and noticed that since February 1st DeKalb County has more than 700 car thefts.
To avoid being a victim, Lumpkin recommends being smart and doing what you can to keep your car off that list.
