FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some would consider it an early Father's Day gift from an unlikely place: the Fulton County Solicitor General's Office. They're working to expunge criminal records for 1,000 fathers through June 16th.
“The big deal about Father's Day is there are so many men who have made a misstep, but they need to be able to take care of their families and lead in the communities,” said Fulton County Solicitor General Keith Gammage. “It only makes sense to do one around the theme of Father’s Day and to inspire those who have the opportunity to have their record cleared.”
Kevin Fisher represents clients trying keep their records clear for a living. He said he supports this opportunity and has had a client benefit from it.
“It can be depressing walking around, having a record, not having a job right,” Fisher said. “I'm a father. I have children. If I was walking around not being able to get a job. I'd be upset. I'd be depressed,” he said speaking in support of the program.
Usually, the process to get a criminal record expunged can take up to six months and cost thousands of dollars. This program is free and for the first time, it's completely digital. The program is a result of a partnership with the Georgia Justice Project, a nonprofit group of lawyers who often represent indigent clients.
“Anybody who fits the criteria can easily obtain an expungement by simply logging on to our website, www.fultonrestorativejustice.org with a cell phone, a lap top, or a desktop,” Gammage said.
Anyone with a misdemeanor that did not result in a conviction may be eligible, as well first offenders or people charged when they were juveniles.
“These efforts are centered around giving folks the opportunity to be re-employed, to improve their work status, to improve their housing, but also to regain a sense of humanity,” Gammage said.
Gammage said his office has expunged more than 200 charges in the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.