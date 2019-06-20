UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Keshauna Carter was heading to a weekend barbecue on June 16 and stopped to grab some gas. Not long after she started pumping gas, she couldn't believe what thieves did to her in broad daylight.
"I didn't hear a bang I didn't hear a tap, I didn't hear nothing ," said Carter.
She had become a victim of "sliders," criminals who slide into people's cars at gas station and rob them of their belonging, or even their car.
They drove up to her car, at the QT gas station in High Point on Jonesboro Rd planning to sneak in and steal her belongings. When they couldn't open the doors, they smashed the windows.
"This was around 4 pm and this gas station was full, and there were people in front of me, there were people next to me on both sides," she added.
Keshauna said she yelled at the men and ran round to the other side of the car, but they had already sped off with her daughter's purse.
High Point Police responded quickly and when Keshauna described the cars to officers their ears pricked up.
"When I told them what kind of car it was, first thing he said was yeah we know about them. We've been trying to catch them, but they can't catch them."
Four days earlier a similar incident happened at a BP in East Point. Thieves smashing a car window in broad daylight with the owner only feet away.
Keshauna said locking your doors isn't enough these days.
"Be armed, hold your purse on your shoulder or in your arms, keys in hand, definitely be armed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.