DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- They are one of our most vulnerable populations, and now they are being targeted by criminals in DeDalb County. Police say two criminals broke into 22 vehicles in the parking lot of a senior living facility and it was all caught by security cameras.
“I think it’s a shame,” Patrice Sorey said.
It was an unusual Monday morning for residents of the Decatur Christian Towers senior living facility.
“I saw the police,” Sorey explained. Resident Patrice Sorey said she headed downstairs. “I asked one of the neighbors and they said somebody broke into 22 cars.”
Surveillance video shows two suspects with bad intentions hoping a fence, then walking through the parking lot breaking car windows and checking glove compartments just after 4 a.m.
“My car was in the handicap spot and there was a car on the right of me that was smashed in. The car on the left of me was smashed, and the car on the other side was smashed,” added Sorey.
According to a DeKalb County police report, nine of the victims are over the age of 80; another 10 are in their 70’s.
“We’re already on a fixed income and you know we really don’t have anything, and it’s costly to get a car window fixed,” Sorey explained.
Sorey said this is the second time one of her friends has made that victim list.
“It’s scary because you don’t know who’s out here watching you.”
Eventually an eye witness sent the henchmen running, but the problem is that they are still on the loose.
“Karma, what goes around comes around. So you may think you have gotten away but it’s going to catch up with you,” Sorey said.
A witness described the suspects as two white males.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County police department.
