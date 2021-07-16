ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police issued a warning to motorists who may encounter a scooter "accident" while driving.
A police spokesperson posted a Facebook message warning drivers to beware of “bump and carjack”.
According to police, “the scooter rider will bump into your car from behind and pretend to be injured, and once you get out to check on that person, their accomplice, will join the act and enter your vehicle-both will then flee with your valuables.”
Police said criminals may use this accident method to set victims up for a slider crime, carjacking, and/or robbery.
Authorities urge drivers to call 9-1-1 and wait for the police if there are any doubts.
“If someone hits your vehicle from behind on a scooter or car, as in a bumping you just enough to get your attention, we ask that you do the following”:
• Lock your doors.
• Do not get out of your vehicle.
• Call 911-give location and any details of driver(s) or other vehicles by using your inside mirrors.
• If you must move your vehicle, drive to a well-lit, populated area or a police precinct and call 911.
• Wait for police/ambulance to arrive before assessing the damage or checking the person who hit you on a scooter.
Officers are asking the public to pay attention to their surroundings.
