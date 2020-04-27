CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton police are investigating a crash that left a motorist with critical injuries.
The car wreck happened late Sunday night on Old National Highway near Flat Shoals Road.
According to the city of South Fulton police, one driver was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries and the other driver suffered from minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
