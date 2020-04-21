ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- He's no Mary Poppins, but Duncan Connelly is practically perfect in every way for Emory University's urgent vaccine trial against the Covid-19 coronavirus including older patients.
He's 67, fit and energetic with no prior health problems keeping him from volunteering for a 12-14 month study of the effects of tiny doses of Covid-19 genetic material injected into his arm.
He takes walks with his Welsh Springer Spaniels along leafy Druid Hills streets.
The neighborhood is filled with signs thanking Emory health workers. Many of whom pass nearby en route to the campus laboratories where Duncan began the trial with a simple shot Monday, April 20. By Tuesday he joked his arm was still ready to pitch a fast ball.
"So far, so good. Steady as she goes!"
The trial requires him to keep a daily record of his temperature and other possible symptoms of the pandemic disease. A yellow form "asks me what my daily temperature is. Are there things that I get like chills, tiredness, body aches, headaches, nausea?"
Dr. Evan Anderson heads the Emory team working under Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. On a YouTube video describing the project, Dr. Anderson gives a careful description.
"This is the very first study of this vaccine in humans. Once the safety and immune response data is available a month after the second dose, a decision is made to move into the second phase of the study."
Younger volunteers began testing the genetic material weeks earlier. Connelly is among the first older people to be included in the trials. If it succeeds, while he and wife Cris walk the neighborhood, he could be creating antibodies to protect him from the virus.
And if so, one day, the research could lead to protections for many, many more.
