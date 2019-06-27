ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after multiple people were shot in northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning.
The shootings occurred around 3 a.m.
Several streets are blocked off in the area of the 600 block of Boulevard as officers investigate the scene.
In all, five men and one woman were shot. Two of the victims are in critical condition while four others are in stable condition.
Police say the victims were standing outside talking when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and the suspects began shooting. They also say the victims were targeted but they're unsure why.
CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
