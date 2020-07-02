ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Atlanta’s decision to honor Rayshard Brooks with a proclamation is drawing fierce criticism from some in the community.
Councilman Antonio Brown presented the proclamation to the family of Rayshard Brooks on July 2nd on the steps of Atlanta City Hall.
Brooks was shot and killed by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on June 12, after Brooks resisted arrest, stole one of the officer’s tasers, and fled. Video footage shows Brooks turning back towards officer Rolfe as he ran away, and allegedly deploying the stolen taser at him. That is when Rolfe fired his weapon, striking Brooks in the back.
Days later, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced 11 criminal charges for the officer, who had already been fired from the Atlanta Police Department, including felony murder.
Supporters of Garrett Rolfe quietly mobilized behind the scenes. They believe the shooting was justified. Many of those supporters, however, are reluctant to come forward publicly, due to fear of retaliation from those who do not agree with them. A private Facebook page was established in support of Rolfe, and already has nearly 19,000 members.
When Councilman Brown announced he would be issuing the proclamation, members of that group were outraged. Hundreds commenting online, encouraging one another to email and call city leaders.
One person writing, in part: "Honoring a man who assaulted two officers, was DUI, stole an officer's weapon and then fired it at the officer?? This is a slap in the face to all law-abiding citizens and Law Enforcement Officers everywhere."
Another writes: “This is the problem, QUIT VICTIMIZING THE CRIMINALS!”
Retired police officer David Hall is a member of the online group. He served in law enforcement for 40 years and says as tragic as it is that Mr. Brooks lost his life, city leaders should not be glorifying criminal behavior. His reaction when he learned of Councilman Brown’s proclamation: “Disappointment in the officials of Atlanta. This gentleman precipitated his own demise.”
Hall says the proclamation proves the City is choosing sides before the trial has even begun, and it sends the wrong message to the law enforcement community, and law-abiding citizens of Atlanta.
“To honor him, offer up a proclamation commemorating him… in my own personal view, it’s not right. It’s not right,” he said. Members of the group also citing concern that the City’s involvement in this manner, could taint a jury pool.
According to the City of Atlanta’s own website, proclamations are issued by the city council to recognize “outstanding local events, programs and nonprofit organizations that make Atlanta a great and viable city. Individuals, for-profit businesses, and organizations and events outside the City of Atlanta are not eligible for proclamations."
