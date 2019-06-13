GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two men have been arrested and charged for alleged involvement in an insurance fraud scheme spanning from the West Coast to the East Coast.
For months Wesley Bernard Owens and Beau Eric Wilson allegedly created fake certificates of insurance for agricultural workers stating they were insured, when in fact, they were not.
When workers began to submit injury claims in California the scheme collapsed. Investigators said the certificates stated the workers were "office staffer," however, payments for the claims could not be processed due to the lack of actual insurance coverage. As a result, warrants for the arrest of Wilson and Owens were issued.
Owens, 47, of Suwanee, was arrested June 13 in Gwinnett County. He is charged with insurance fraud, ID fraud, theft, forgery, operating an unlawful insurance business and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Wison, 34, of Gainesville, was arrested the same day in Hall County. He is charged with insurance fraud, ID fraud, forgery, operating an unlawful insurance business and conspiracy to commit a crime.
A third arrest warrant was issued for Ronda Nicole Taylor, 48, of Stone Mountain for her involvement in the scheme. She currently has 21 outstanding warrants against her.
Authorities also arrested a fourth suspect, who has not been identified, in Florida.
In total, the scheme racked up $120 million.
