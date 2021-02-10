Cross-examination of alleged Capitol insurrectionist's father takes a turn

After about 2.5 hours in court at the United States District Court of Georgia Wednesday, a recess was taken after a cross-examination of Cua’s father took an interesting turn.
While no cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, a sketch artist drew a picture inside. A solemn Bruno Cua walked in the courtroom in shackles, as his parents looked on. The attorney representing the government in this case went first -- talking for nearly 45 minutes and showing evidence against the 18-year-old -- including photos of him holding a weapon inside the Capitol building.
Cua's attorneys went second. Cua's father, Joseph, opted to take the stand to read a statement, but by doing so, he opened himself up to a cross-examination. During that time, he couldn't say how many times the police have been called to their home because of their son. He also admitted he and his wife were at the Capitol with their son on January 6th. He said they somehow got separated when his son went into the Capitol Building. When asked if they discussed what happened inside the Capitol on their way back to Georgia, Cua's father took the Fifth Amendment to avoid further testimony; then the father decided to leave the stand.
The judge presiding over the hearing said this was "concerning" and it doesn't help when making the decision as to whether Cua's parents are good custodians. Instead of making a decision on whether Cua should be released on bond; the judge advised Cua's father to get his own counsel before making any further statements. The Cuas will be back in federal court at 3 pm on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.