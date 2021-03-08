Demonstrators in shackles set the tone for an at times contentious Crossover Day at the Capitol.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of the states top Republicans, walking out and unwilling to preside over the days most contentious bill Senate Bill 241.
“This elimination of no excuse absentee ballot voting, that’s not something I support," said Lt. Gov. Duncan. "And I just didn’t want to be the presiding officer over something I disagreed with that vehemently.”
The bill would mean a voter would have to be 65 or older, away from the precinct the entire time during voting hours, have a physical disability that requires constant care, have a religious holiday, required to be at work, to mail in votes. It passed.
“Have you ever walked out before on a vote of a bill before?” asked CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy.
“No, not that I can remember,” said Lt. Gov. Duncan.
The other bill of note that garnered widespread partisan support was House Bill 479, a bill brought forward due to the horrifying death of Ahmaud Arbery.
“Ahmaud and his life and his legacy is going to be that agent of change,” said Rep. Bert Reeves, Republican, District 34.
The bill aimed at the state’s citizen arrest laws would repeal much of the language in the law from 1863 giving bystanders and citizens rights to arrest another citizen.
“Ahmaud’s death was not in vain,” said Rep. Reeves. The passing of the bill in the house unanimous, 173 yeas, 0 nays.
"This bill having received the requisite constitutional majority is therefore passed," read Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, to raucous applause.
