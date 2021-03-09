Demonstrators, bound by shackles, marched into the State Capitol to protest voter reform bills being debated on Crossover Day in the State Senate.
The voter’s rights advocates stressed their continued refrain that the bills all are a part of voting suppression.
They were joined this time by Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts who says the potential legislation is specifically targeting Fulton.
“Fulton County is being unfairly targeted,” Pitts told CBS46’s Hayley Mason as he spoke at the Capitol Monday afternoon. “I don’t know what happened in the other ones, but leave Fulton County, Georgia alone.
Pitts said he has been personally invested in making sure the November election was done correctly.
“When people talk about wrongdoing and fraud, Fulton County is singled out that’s why I say I challenge everybody from the top on down to give me some evidence. Any evidence of some wrongdoing in Fulton County and I will look into it,” Pitts said.
There were 12 different election reform bills on the Senate Calendar on the day when the stakes are highest for bills to pass or die. Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, carried the most controversial voting bill that passed the Senate after three hours of debate, Senate Bill 241.
“Let’s work together to get all 100% of those who are legally eligible to vote the tools they need to vote,” Dugan said while presenting the bill on the Senate floor.
The proposed legislation would get rid of no excuse absentee voting by mail-- requiring voters to have an acceptable reason to vote mail in their votes. In the constantly changing bill, a voter would have to be either 65 or older, away from the precinct the entire time during voting hours, have a physical disability that requires constant care, have a religious holiday, or be required to be at work to mail in their votes.
An absentee voter would also have to print his or her driver’s license or state ID card number on the ballot envelope.
Sen. Elena Parent, D-Decatur, stated in her Senate floor speech “there are thousands of voters” and Black people whose spirits of political activism have been “awakened by disgust at this modern day voter suppression.”
Republicans argue the changes will increase election integrity and security against fraud.
“Some of you may think it’s sour grapes or whining over the results of the election,” said Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan. “Even if you think the machines can’t be hacked and all the votes were fairly counted we still need to have faith in the election process,” he continued.
Democrats pointed to the disproportionate impact they say the changes would have on Black and Brown voters, who faced the majority of crowded and challenged precincts that stayed open late into the night the last election.
“It is not fear. It is not a performance. We lived through it every day,” said Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta. “That most basic right was denied to us. It’s not in the 1800s or the 1850s. It was right here in this room…No one else has had through state law and federal law, that right deprived of them,” Harold continued in his Senate floor speech. “When we come up here and say it listen to us. Listen to us.”
Later the State Senate, divided over debates about voter equality came to a bipartisan agreement passing a bill to remove deceased voters from eligible voter rolls.
In the House, lawmakers also experienced a bipartisan moment in the memory of Ahmaud Arbery. The body unanimously passed HB 479 to repeal Georgia’s Citizen’s Arrest Laws by a vote of 173-0. Only one lawmaker, Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, abstained from voting. Four others had excused absences for the day.
