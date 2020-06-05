ATLANTA (CBS46)-- Large numbers of voters are expected to turn out to rally on the last day of early voting.
"Protest to the Polls" is scheduled to take place at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center in Atlanta Friday. A large number of people are expected to show up, joined by radio personalities and local celebrities.
Councilwoman Andrea Boone says there will be at least two Fulton County Sheriff's deputies at the recreation center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The same polling place reported long lines earlier this week. Voters told CBS46 they were forced to wait up to 3 hours to cast their ballots, and said lines stretched down the street.
Dozens of voters showed up at recreation center well ahead of the 7 a.m. poll opening Friday to avoid the extra wait time.
