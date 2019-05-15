DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) Protesters gathered outside DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday evening to voice their concerns of alleged inmate mistreatment. Among those claims is that inmates do not receive proper medical treatment.
Multiple protesters were arrested, however a final number and charges have not yet been made public.
We do know police moved in when the protesters started to lie down on the sidewalk as an act of defiance.
Stay with CBS46 as this story continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.