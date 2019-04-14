ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) After 11 years Tiger Woods is back on top after winning his fifth Masters title and the coveted green jacket.
The Hudson Grille restaurant on Peachtree Street was packed with people whose eyes were glued to television monitors as they watch the big moment.
“I don’t think he even thought this was possible nobody did," said golf enthusiast Jason Osborne of Tiger Woods 2019 Masters title win. "So, for him to be back putting on the green jacket after all the adversity he faced with the injuries is pretty incredible.”
But, Osborne wasn’t the only one who was skeptical.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen. Yesterday to be honest it was so many guys at the top and I just didn’t think it was going to happen today,” said Troy Fargey.
While the entire restaurant erupted with excitement for the final moments of the Masters, many of them shared similar thoughts about Tiger’s unexpected win.
For years the professional golfer suffered with back, neck, and leg injuries which impacted his game. But seeds of the comeback had been brewing, and that’s why Osborne, Fargey and their buddy Rob Catherwood took the trip to Augusta earlier in the week to experience the excitement on the course for themselves.
“Tiger was 3-feet away, if I reached my hand out and he reached his handout, he would have high-fived me. It was a once in a lifetime deal to go to the Masters and come here in Atlanta and watch Tiger win another green jacket. I’d almost say a dream come true," said Catherwood.
