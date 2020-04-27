ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As more businesses open it seems Georgians may have a more relaxed attitude towards the pandemic.
A video taken Sunday afternoon shows a large crowd gathering at Gresham Park drinking and not maintaining social distancing. In the video a man can be heard commenting, "They done forgot about social distancing The Governor set them free and they are going at it."
Similar scenes were photographed over the weekend at nail salons and neighborhood basketball courts.
On Friday nail and hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys were given the green light to reopen. On Monday, some restaurants started taking dine-in customers.
With the sense of some regained "normalcy" some are feeling a more relaxed attitude to the pandemic.
“It’s a big difference now as of Friday, like there’s a ton more people out, people were being really good about it,” said a woman who was walking in Piedmont Park.
Governor Brian Kemp reported a number of non-compliance calls to police during his Monday press conference.
“On Sunday the Georgia State Patrol received 12 calls with only two sustained complaints both which in large gatherings,” said Gov. Kemp.
Alpharetta Police had to break up one large group at a restaurant on Saturday and dispel rumors by the restaurant it had used force and intimidation tactics.
People in the community feel the relaxed attitude to the shelter-in-place order isn’t going to get better.
“Now that it’s getting warmer people are feeling a little more safe or daring,” said a woman who was sitting at Piedmont Park.
Dekalb County Police said they responded to calls about crowding at Gresham Park but when they arrived the crowds had already dispersed.
