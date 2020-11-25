Thanksgiving Eve is usually the time friends escape the kitchen and hit a bar or two, but not in a 2020 pandemic Thanksgiving.
From Midtown to Inman Park, patios and bars were virtually empty Wednesday night. Some blamed the rain, others the pandemic.
"I was going out to get some wine and I was expecting a crowd," Chad Strickland told CBS46. "I was pretty surprised there wasn’t anyone out tonight," he added.
Sonya Carter and Terrace Long walked through Inman Park surprised to see very few people in restaurants, despite the specials.
"We both kind of said that it’s kind of quiet and maybe most people are in probably because of everything that’s going on with the pandemic and they’re trying not to get out in big crowds," Carter said, adding that businesses were likely losing money.
Long said he doubts the crowds will stay gone. "Who’s to say they may be out tomorrow night or even the weekend because it is a long weekend," Long said.
Fewer people in the bars meant fewer drivers on the roads. Police in DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Georgia State Patrol say they did not have planned DUI checkpoints but would be patrolling to enforce traffic laws through the holiday.
For now, these groups spent the evening enjoying the fresh air, thankful to make it through the year—even in a pandemic holiday.
