ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Michigan father is outraged and demanding answers after a teacher cut his daughter's hair without her permission. He said a child cut a bit of his daughter's hair on the school bus, so he took her to get it evened out; however, a few days later, she returned from school with nearly all of her hair cut off.
Jimmy Hoffmeyer says he has contacted to the school multiple times to find out exactly what happened, but has yet to hear back with an explanation.
"After that teacher cut her hair, she was so embarrassed. So embarrassed. Because she had to go back to class like that," said Hoffmeyer.
This comes as a number of states, including Georgia, are seeking to pass legislation that make it illegal to discriminate based on cultural hair textures or styles.
This week, the city of East Point became the third Georgia city to pass the legislation; Clayton and South Fulton are the others.
The mastermind behind the legislation to stop hair discrimination, Adjoa B. Asamoah, told CBS46 News, "the Crown Act as it's called, is not designed to "force" people to "like" cultural hairstyles, but it should not stop someone from getting a job, promotion or acceptance in the workplace."
"Why the resistance, Georgia still has yet to pass this statewide," Asamoah added.
