MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is nearing 1,000 with at least 18 cases in Georgia.
As people around the world try to prevent themselves from becoming the next case, about 250 passengers from a cruise ship docked in California's bay area arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve base in Marietta, Georgia Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday, crews prepped the base's housing facilities by putting up black screening and setting up white tents in the court yard. The base has the ability to house 151 evacuees, and if need be, Clay National Guard Center has 190 beds available.
Ahead of the passenger's arrival, Governor Brian Kemp said it is likely not just local residents will be aboard the anticipated flight. Thus far, none of the passengers en route to Georgia have exhibited symptoms nor have they tested positive for COVID-19.
