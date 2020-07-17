ATLANTA (CBS46)—Were you planning on taking a cruise before the end of the summer?
If so, you might want to check with your cruise line after the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement.
Atlanta-based CDC issued an extension of its “No Sail Order” for cruise ships through at least September 30, 2020.
According to a press release, “This order continues to suspend passenger operations on cruise ships with the capacity to carry at least 250 passengers in waters subject to U.S. jurisdiction.”
The CDC reported data from March 1 through July 10 showed 973 COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, in addition to 34 deaths.
These cases were part of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships the CDC reported.
This CDC wrote the “No Sail Order” will remain in effect until the earliest of:
- The expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency,
- The CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations, or
- September 30, 2020
CDC officials noted passengers and crew share spaces that are mote crowded than most settings.
In cases where only crew were onboard of a cruise ship, spread of COVID-19 still occurred.
“If unrestricted cruise ship passenger operations were permitted to resume, passengers and crew on board would be at increased risk of COVID-19 infection and those that work or travel on cruise ships would place substantial unnecessary risk on healthcare workers, port personnel and federal partners,” the release stated.
For more information about COVID-19 and cruise ships, please visit https://bit.ly/393Sihv and to view the No Sail Order, go to www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise.
