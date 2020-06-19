MIAMI (CBS46) -- The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday its members will continue to voluntarily suspend operations out of all U.S. ports through September 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The group was under a "No Sail Order" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until July 24 and Carnival Cruise Lines had postponed their start date to early August.
Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members. We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.
The CLIA said it would continue to monitor the situation and will decide later if another extension of the voluntary suspension of operations is needed. According to CNBC, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Corporation, and Norwegian Cruise Lines are all part of the CLIA.
