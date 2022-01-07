INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS46) — This is the racing capitol of the world – the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It's a must-see while in town for the College Football National Championship.
"We love having people come to this community and use our platform," says Doug Boles.
Boles is president of IMS and known for his Hoosier hospitality.
"I think what makes Indianapolis so special is just our passion for celebrating accomplishments and sports has been one that we really adopted and bringing people in whether they’re from Indianapolis or Indiana or from around the country."
We were given the VIP treatment with a trip around the track in a Corvette pace car racing speeds of up to 140-miles per hour.
"235,000 permanent seats that we see as we go out on the racetrack, so the world’s largest sporting venue and we get almost 300,000 people in here on a race day."
The greatest spectacle in racing provided us with a memorable moment when our gopro camera blew off the hood of the car.
And to top it off, we got to kiss the bricks at the end, an Indy 500 tradition.
"33 drivers take the green flag every Memorial Day Sunday to compete in the Indy 500 so in 142 days from now we’ll get to the 106th running of the Indy 500."
