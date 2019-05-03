PEACHTREE CITY, Ga (CBS46) – An animal rescue group that has saved hundreds of dogs is now the one in need of help.
Royal Animal Refuge is a no-kill shelter in Peachtree City. They take in dogs and save them from the fate that all-too-often awaits them at a regular shelter, because of overcrowding. They don't just give the dogs a place to stay and food and water. Often, the animals they rescue need medical attention.
Providing that medical attention for recent rescues has drained their bank account, and left them in the red.
In the last month, Royal Animal Refuge has needed to get emergency vet care for more than a dozen dogs, most of them puppies. The bills have totaled more than $15,000. That's a big number for an organization that survives entirely on donations.
And the need isn't stopping.
Friday, director Mariel Weigand rescued a dog from a no-kill shelter. He had been hit by a car and is so malnourished you can see his ribs. His vet bills won't be cheap. But she refuses to worry about it.
Weigand told CBS46.com the bills started rolling in after the group rescued a dog named Cocoa from a no-kill shelter.
“When we pulled her from the shelter, we thought we were just pulling her because she had a broken leg,” Weigand said.
But she didn't just have a broken leg. Cocoa was pregnant. She gave birth to a litter of ten puppies.
“Cocoa was very malnourished so the puppies were not doing well to start off," Weigand recalled
First, the pups got pneumonia.
“We thought, okay, there's some vet bills but we'll catch up later,” Weigand said. Then they got Parvo, which meant another huge vet bill. “We're like, wow, that's a lot on us.”
Shortly after that, Royal Animal Refuge took in 4-week-old puppies who were being given away in a store parking lot. They also had Parvo. Sadly, only one of them survived.
Just a week later, another litter of puppies was surrendered to the refuge. One puppy had seizures and could not be saved. They think he drank bleach.
The refuge works with local vets, who do give them a rescue discount. The more serious cases are taken to the veterinary hospital at Auburn University.
Everything the rescue needs to stay open – from cash to dog food to toys to the washer and dryer they use to launder all the towels they go through in a day – everything is donated. While CBS46 was there, a box from Chewy was delivered. Weigand said deliveries like that just show up.
“Anytime I'm low on food, I have to make a desperate plea, and I'm like I have one more bag of food. It might be sometimes annoying but I have learned, that, we have to ask," Weigand said. "Thankfully the community steps up and we get, you know, 20 bags. The community just shows love."
Love is everywhere in the Royal Animal Refuge. The employees know all the dogs' names. And they can tell you each dog's personality. Each kennel has a sign with the dog's name and something about the dog on it.
The refuge works to make sure every dog goes home with the right family. And every dog is fixed and microchipped. So if it's ever lost, it returns to them.
Right now there are about 35 dogs there, and that's full. It's also normal. They also have dozens more in foster homes. Weigand wants to move to a bigger facility to help more dogs, and someday also help cats.
But she knows that right now, she needs to just cover the medical bills she already has and then get some money back in the bank. Then she can look at what comes next.
If you want to help, you can donate at their Facebook page. Or you can stop by their facility any day. The Royal Animal Refuge is open every day of the week, 9am-11am and 1pm-8pm, at 341 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City.
