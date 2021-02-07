The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) is focusing on a cryogenic freezing system as they continue their investigation into the cause of a Jan. 28 nitrogen leak that killed six people at the Foundation Food Group’s processing facility in Gainesville.
Investigators said the leak occurred on Line 4, where chicken is processed, seasoned, cooked, frozen, and packaged.
“CSB has confirmed that both the external and the interior elements of this system were manufactured by Messer. This includes the supply tanks outside, and the interior cryogenic freezing equipment on Line,” CSB said in a statement. “Prior to the recent installation of this system, a different type of freezing equipment was used, which was ammonia-based. This equipment is still collocated on Line 4 adjacent to the cryogenic system and has not yet been removed.”
The CSB said the plant had been experiencing unresolved operational issues on the chicken conveyor that appear to have resulted in the accidental release of liquid nitrogen. Line 4 was shut down the morning of the incident, according to CSB, due to operational issues on the conveyor line.
Foundation Food Group maintenance personnel reported the computerized measuring system showed a low liquid level in the immersion bath used to flash freeze chicken products.
CSB said it will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.
