GWINNET COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – No traces remain from the house fire that killed the Patterson's in 2016.
Gone are the memorials from the community that mourned the loss of Kathy and her two young daughters Kayla and Madeline.
Brent Patterson, the lone survivor and patriarch, rebuilt the house on Pointer Ridge just like it stood before.
“In the same place,” said Sheryl ‘Mac’ McCollum, CBS46’s crime scene investigator. “I can’t imagine him watching the school bus come by and not stopping.”
Three years later, questions still linger about the fire, which the Gwinnett District Attorney said is the largest unsolved death case in the county. Was it an accident? Where did it start? How did only Patterson make it out alive?
Patterson’s inconsistencies of what happened that fatal night made him the focus of an in-depth investigation. But nothing was ever proven, and the case was closed.
CBS46 was given exclusive access to the case file, and with the help of Mac and local fire experts, reviewed hundreds of documents, investigator reports and witness statements. CBS46’s review of the file raised new questions.
“When he changed his story once, and then a second time and then a third time. You open up that file and you don't close it,” Mac said.
Together, with the help of local fire experts CBS46 reviewed each of Patterson’s accounts to see if they could be proven through fire science.
And what was revealed was surprising.
