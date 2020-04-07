CSI Atlanta on Dr Oz: Finding Nacole Smith's Killer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For more than 20 years, Acqunellia Smith has been searching for her daughter's killer.
In 1995, Nacole Smith was brutally raped, beaten and shot twice in the face. The 14-year-old was headed to school when she was murdered on a wooded path less than a mile from her Southwest Metro Atlanta house.
She hasn't given up, and neither has CSI Atlanta. CBS46's anchor Karyn Greer and CBS46 crime scene investigator Sheryl 'Mac' McCollum took her case to the Dr. Oz show, with a new tool to help put her murderer behind bars.
Watch the segment here:
