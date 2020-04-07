ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- For 25 years, Acqunellia Smith has suffered heartbreak and grief. But the one thing that hasn't wavered is her determination to bring her daughter's murderer to justice.
14-year-old Nacole Smith was killed in 1995. Her attacker struck again in 2004, this time allowing his victim to survive. The victim was able to give Atlanta Police a description and DNA evidence, which are the keys to solving this heinous crime.
CSI Atlanta has been working with Smith to keep Nacole's case in the public spotlight. Smith shared with Dr. Oz what her life has been like in the wake of such tragedy.
Watch the segment here:
