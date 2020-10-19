WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS46)-- The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case that would have potentially unsealed documents in the unsolved Moore's Ford lynching case.
The 1946 murders of Roger and Dorothy Malcolm and George and Mae Dorsey were gruesome and upsetting. The two black, married couples were on their way home when they were confronted by an angry, white mob. The Malcolms and Dorseys were tortured and beaten before being shot more than 100 times. While more than two dozen people took part in the lynching, no one has ever been held accountable.
President Harry Truman ordered a federal investigation of the quadruple murder. 106 people testified to a grand jury. The transcripts of those proceedings were sealed and misplaced, until historian Anthony Pitch found them in a box in the National Archives.
Pitch, along with attorney Joseph Bell, pushed the U.S. Department of Justice to break the seal and reveal what the witnesses said.
The plea rose through the Georgia courts, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta ruling earlier this year that federal judges do not have the authority to unseal federal grand jury records.
Today, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it will not hear the case, essentially determining once and for all that the records will remain sealed.
