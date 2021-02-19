Cumming City Square traffic crackdown

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Cumming PD and Georgia State Patrol to enforce and educate motor vehicle safety in and around the Cumming City square.
If you travel the area around the Cumming Square you know it often gets congested and pedestrians frequently cross the roads.
Below are the results of the extra coverage, just between 11 AM and 1 PM.
- Red Light Violations – 25
- Distracted Driving Violations – 10
- Seatbelt Violations - 2
- Warnings (driver education) – 16
Police say, “It is imperative for everyone’s safety that drivers pay attention, slow down, and always obey laws!”
