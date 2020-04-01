FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow made a statement Wednesday that had many wondering if it was an April Fools joke.
Wednesday, Mayor Brumbalow announced that he was rescinding the city's social distancing order, even in the midst of a global pandemic.
The order was intended to go into effect on April 1, but the Mayor opted to cancel it before it even had a chance to start, saying, "under the city charter, the mayor can appoint special policemen during times of emergency. I said in our press release that I would swear in up to 150 policemen. I was looking at a worst case scenario caused by the pandemic as our police department has 18 officers. I can see that I didn’t communicate our thoughts and intentions clearly enough. Citizens reacted strongly on social media thinking we were becoming a police state. That was never the intent. While I didn’t write the press release, I approved it and take full responsibility."
Brumbalow took time after his statement to encourage people to wash their hands.
