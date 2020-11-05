The ballot counting process continues all across Georgia, but there are hundreds of ballots that could be thrown out if they are not verified through a process called curing.
"Ballot curing is needed so your ballot is not thrown out," said Jada Manggrum who was one of the volunteers helping to cure the ballots.
Manggrum says it's her civic duty and she is proud to be a part of the curing process, but she also volunteered to work the polls during the election.
"I was assigned to a couple precincts just to make sure the process went well, make sure they had the proper machines, scanners, make sure they had provisional ballots and that the process was streamline," added Manggrum. She adds that she also helped with voter suppression issues.
And, now that the voting process is over she wants to get the word that there is still a need for volunteers.
Manggrum continued, "In order for your ballot to count, is has to match to the 'T' what is described on the form. So, making sure that if your signature doesn’t match in one place that it matches in another place, if your date of birth is incorrect, if your address changed, those kind of things, have to be correct in order for your ballot to be counted."
Fulton and Gwinnett counties both had about 1,200 ballots that need to be cured, DeKalb and Cobb counties had about 200 each. That’s why Helen Butler with the Georgia Collation of the People's Agenda, a nonprofit started by the late Dr. Joseph Lowery, says absentee voters must go to the Secretary of State's website to check if their ballot still needs to be verified.
"They can go on my voter page and put in their information and look for an absentee ballot status. It will tell if your ballot has been rejected," added Butler, who says additional steps would be required to cure a rejected ballot. "There’s an affidavit that you’ll need to complete and go ahead and cure at your local board of elections. You can call them, email them, fax them, to make sure you get that information in or you can drop it off."
As for Mangrum, she hopes others will step up and volunteer to help voters complete that process.
"It's your civic duty... get involved, google ballot curing to get information about volunteering, they need volunteers to help your absentee ballots or provisional ballots."
