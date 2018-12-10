As our winter storm comes to an end in north Georgia, here are the latest winter weather alerts that are still active in the region.
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is NOT currently under any winter weather alert. While a cold rain will continue today, no travel problems are expected in metro Atlanta due to winter weather.
Winter Storm Warning
A winter storm warning continues for the northeast Georgia mountains until noon.
You should continue to avoid driving if you are under this warning, which includes Dawson, White, Union, Habersham, Rabun, Towns and Lumpkin counties.
Winter Weather Advisory
A winter weather advisory continues for parts of northeast Georgia until noon.
This advisory isn't as severe as the warning, but means isolated areas may continue to experience travel issues due to winter weather.
The advisory includes Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Hall and Banks counties.
