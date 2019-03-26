ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- It’s a rescue effort that has now become an international custody battle over a show dog.
Gayle is a show dog that Mark Darwish said he’s called family for almost two years. He explained recently he and his wife had to make a tough decision. They decided to sell Gayle back to her breeder. Then everything took a turn for the worst.
“Sunday morning I’m scrolling through Facebook and I see this post,” Darwish told CBS46.
Darwish said in the post he learned Gayle went missing at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He claimed that’s information the breeder never shared.
He said that’s when he called the airport and offered to help in the search. Tuesday morning airport officials called back and asked for his help. Darwish drove right in from South Carolina. He found Gayle.
“It just breaks my heart. I had her in my arms and I want to take her and I couldn’t even I didn’t even know what to say to my wife she’s back at all I had to tell her I’m coming home empty handed,” Darwish told CBS46.
Darwish said KLM Airline officials took Gayle and told him she had to be shipped to Amsterdam to the beeder who originally filled the missing claim. She was scheduled to fly out this evening.
Darwish explained he and his wife decided they wanted to keep Gayle after this entire ordeal. He said the breeder never finished paying for Gayle in full so all of the documents and proof of ownership are still in Darwish’s name.
CBS46 reached out to KLM several times, to no avail. There is no official word on if Gayle was flown to Amsterdam.
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said that Darwish’s paperwork was checked by their security team. They confirmed he is Gayle’s owner. They said that’s the only reason he was allowed on the tarmac.
