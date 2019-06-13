DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- At the corner of Barberrie and Delphine, there’s an unsolved mystery that needs to be investigated.
“Yeah, I’d like it solved,” Pfeiffer said.
Mindy Pfeiffer is looking for a clue. One that will help explain why she’s being billed for water at her Decatur home.
“I was looking at the bill and I haven’t even been at the property for over a month to even work on it so why is it so expensive,” Pfeiffer said.
She received a bill for $65 last month. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but she doesn’t even live in the home and only drops by occasionally to make renovations to it.
“I’m not here flushing the toilet and even if I was here just flushing the toilet while I was working that’s not thousands of gallons of water. And if there was a leak of thousands of gallons of water I think that’s something that would be noticeable on the property,” Pfeiffer said.
DeKalb County claims she used more than 4,000 gallons of water during the past 30-days and when she called to complain.
“No one is coming out to see from the County to answer any of the mysteries,” Pfeiffer said.
A faulty meter perhaps? Or maybe a leak? No one seems to know.
“If something is wrong with the meter then fix the meter and if I do have a leak I’d like to have that fixed too, but nothing seems to be adding up,” Pfeiffer said.
About the only thing Pfeiffer does know is that another questionable bill will be coming soon.
CBS46 contacted DeKalb County about this issue Thursday and they immediately called Pfeiffer and told her they will be out to her home next week to troubleshoot the issue and solve this mystery once and for all.
