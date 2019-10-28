ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to parking on McAfee Street in Atlanta, it’s a bit of a mystery.
Quinn Reddy parked here on a Sunday afternoon and was surprised when he noticed a $25 ticket on his windshield.
“What is it? Is it no parking or what? Just let us know, be honest,” Reddy said.
So, he decided to dispute the citation which stated he had committed a general parking violation. Reddy challenged the lack of transparency with parking enforcement.
“What’s wrong with putting signs up? It saves you the headache. Just being honest,” Reddy said.
ATL Plus monitors parking in the city of Atlanta. They took over two years ago for PARKatlanta following a slew of complaints.
“It’s the same thing. It’s a shell game because everything you’re pushing toward the ticket doesn’t really explain what the rules are,” Reddy said.
ATL Plus looked into Reddy’s appeal, but decided not to throw out the ticket.
“It’s like the wild, wild west parking. That’s basically what it feels like. You make up your rules as you go,” Reddy said.
CBS46 contacted the Mayor's office Monday regarding the lack of transparency and they said unsatisfied customers can take their issues to court. That's exactly what Reddy plans to do and fight it to the bitter end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.