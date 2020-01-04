VININGS, GA. (CBS46) No one was injured after a customer suffering a medical emergency crashed into a Vinings restaurant on Saturday.
The incident happened at the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant on Paces Ferry Road.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, a guest was leaving in their vehicle when they suffered a stroke and crashed into the side of the building.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.
The restaurant remains closed until further notice.
