ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A picture posted to Twitter showed a ceiling collapse at a bar and grill at Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta Thursday morning.
The picture, posted by user "non-smocker," showed the ceiling resting on a table and bar stools inside the Catcora's Kitchen in Concourse A. Hartsfield Airport has since said the ceiling collapsed shortly before 8 a.m. and emergency crews assessed one customer who requested emergency assistance.
The restaurant is closed as repairs are ongoing. Hartsfield-Jackson officials said an investigation into what happened is underway and the ceiling collapse is not impacting airport operations.
CBS46 Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez's husband happened to be at the airport when the ceiling came down. Check out video from the scene:
JUST IN: @ValdezCBS46's husband happened to be at @ATLairport, where a ceiling came crashing down at a bar and grill in Concourse A, injuring a customer | FULL story: https://t.co/oKfZChs2Gr pic.twitter.com/Sy5uhEF0Xv— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 13, 2020
Bar ceiling fell here at A terminal at Atlanta airport. #catcoraskitchen #Whoa #atlantaairport pic.twitter.com/YQC4R0X0ua— non-smocker (@suenadeau) February 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.