DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- For the past couple of years, Stone Mountain resident Faye King has been furious with the water department in DeKalb County.
“I’m very upset. It’s infuriating because there’s no way in the world people would have a $32,000 water bill,” King said.
She received a notice this month that she owes more than $32,000 for water dating back a couple of years and if she fails to pay there will be a penalty.
“You are telling me that if I don’t pay you $32,000 you’re going to place a lien on my house and put it in collections, you’re going to turn off my water, well why didn’t you turn off my water when you saw excessive use of 144,000 gallons. That’s crazy,” King said.
King said she has been disputing the bill for two years and still making bi-monthly payments. She also paid more than a thousand dollars to have a new water line installed from the meter to her home.
“They need to fix it and they need to fix it now because I’m not standing for it and if I have to take it to the next level that’s what I’m going to do,” King said.
County officials said they have video evidence showing water running from King’s home through the sewer main and that has caused her bill to skyrocket.
“If it was such a thing going on and you saw excessive use in someone’s house and you felt like that why wouldn’t you shut it off. You continued to leave it on,” King said.
To make matters worse, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond sent a letter to customers this month stating that, "All 194,000 customers have returned to normal billing, as of March 2018." Not so says king.
"It’s not accurate. They need to go back and double check. The right hand doesn’t seem to know what the left hand is doing. That’s impossible,” King said.
A county spokesperson said the statement about every customer returning to normal billing has been taken out of context. It simply means everyone should be receiving a bill now. Some bills were put on hold while the county investigated their billing blunders.
County workers also told CBS46 they will not place a lien on King’s home or turn her water off, despite what was said in the letter she received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.