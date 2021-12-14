AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many are waiting for holiday presents to be delivered and those that see it coming from FedEx and through their Austell location, say they feel a sense of dread.
“Anytime that there’s a package that’s coming from Austell, it’s a crap shoot whether or not it’s to show up,” said a woman who spoke to CBS46.
“This isn’t a good time frame of the year for them to start being screwy with people’s orders like this,” said Torie Crews, who is waiting on her daughter's Christmas present.
The problem people say is persistent at the Austell location, with social media post, after post, pleading for advice on how to get their package. Naming it a 'blackhole' and where ‘packages go to die.’
“It still states that it was delivered and there’s no proof, no picture, no nothing,” Crews said.
FedEx estimates it will deliver 100 million more packages this holiday season than in 2019 and 10% more than 2020. The company said it is hoping to hire an extra 90,000 employees to get them through the peak season.
But after speaking with several people, many said this has been an on-going problem at the Austell location, and now feel uneasy when they see packages coming through FedEx.
“I will admit once I get information that my package has been sent, and I track it, and I see that it’s coming via FedEx I do panic,” said the woman who spoke to CBS46.
As of Dec. 14, the Austell location had a rating of 1.4 stars on Google reviews from over 1,500 reviewers.
“I don’t see them giving me the merchandise or the money back as we speak at the moment,” Crews said.
Consumer experts say if you’re having problems it’s all about who you speak with.
“We go directly to the marketing department we bypass customer service because the real way to get to a company is to put them on social media,” said Dale Cardwell, a consumer investigator.
In a statment to CBS46 regarding the holiday delays and pre-holiday delays, FedEx sent the following statement.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers as we work to address temporary service delays in the Austell area caused by significant holiday package volumes and ongoing industry labor shortages. We are leveraging our seven-day operations and securing additional delivery resources to help restore service levels. We appreciate our customers’ patience as these contingency plans take effect and encourage anyone with questions about their shipments to visit fedex.com for updates.”
--FedEx spokesperson
