Complaints are pouring in about a major trash pickup problem. CBS 46 has investigated Republic Services for weeks.
Now, new claims from employees against their own company.
Customers have been outspoken about their frustration. It is also a difficult situation for some of those physically picking up the garbage. Our CBS 46 crew spoke with some employees whom wanted their identities protected so they would not go on camera.
They said drivers and mechanics feel understaffed and question if there are enough mechanics to keep their trucks safe on the road.
Those sources also say they believe people in outlying areas get frustrated because the company focuses most on their bread-and-butter clients like those in Gwinnett County. They add that drivers are told to concentrate on those money areas and just let people in outlying areas complain.
“The last time I called, the lady actually said to me, that she knows that they’re late and that I don’t need to call anymore,” said customer Angela Dempsey.
The BBB has logged more than 1,700 hundred complaints about Republic Services. The BBB says that right now, there are about 120 active complaints.
"The company currently has an F rating in our system and is not accredited because of their low score," said a BBB spokesperson.
We asked the company about the allegations that the rural neglect is intentional and they did not deny, or even respond to that question, but released the following statement:
"Republic Services of Winder is actively working to address recent service delays. We are working to bring in additional mechanics and equipment so that we can resume our full collection schedule as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their continued patience."
