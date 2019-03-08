Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CBS46 is receiving word that many Capital One banking customers are having trouble accessing their accounts.
Several Capital One customers took to Twitter Friday morning to share their displeasure with the banking institution after many said they couldn't find on their accounts.
After calling the customer service line, several customers said they are being forced to wait on hold for long periods of time and many say they haven't found a solution to their problems.
@CapitalOne Where is my checking account?!!!! & why have I been on hold for 25 minutes?— chelsea anstine (@chelsxa) March 8, 2019
The story I’m now getting, after being transferred to a new customer service agent while on hold with the last one, is “one of the three platforms will be back up in the next 30 mins, we don’t know which one”Do I sound like I’d accept that trash answer? @CapitalOne— Venise B. (@VeniseTweets) March 8, 2019
@CapitalOne 30 minutes and nobody will answer my call. Lol what a joke.— Devin 神の粒子 (@godparticle__) March 8, 2019
One woman tweeted that she woke up this morning and six of her accounts were missing. She says her checking, money market and four savings accounts were gone.
@CapitalOne So I woke up this morning, and SIX of my Capital One accounts were MISSING! My checking, money market, and FOUR savings accounts were GONE. No where to be found in my app, or online. Only my credit card accounts remain. No one is answering the phone either!— Marshana D. Ritchie (@Marshanadahlia) March 8, 2019
Another woman posted a screen shot of the error message she received when trying to access her accounts.
@CapitalOne, it’s been like this since last night. pic.twitter.com/AIXW0WhoLp— Tendaiskyy (@tendaiskyyy) March 8, 2019
So far, Capital One has not provided an explanation for the problem.
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information is learned.
