COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said at least 100 customers of a Kroger in Covington have been victimized.
How so? Customers' personal information was stolen by a Kroger cashier at the store located at 3700 Salem Road.
We took a trip to the store and spoke with some of the customers.
“I shop here all the time at least three times a week,” said Sandy Willoughby.
David Smith also said he shops at the location nearly every day. When we told him that his identity may be at risk he was shocked.
“Makes you feel uncomfortable,” Smith explained.
“Oh that’s really scary... that’s really scary,” said Willoughby.
So far the Sheriff's Office has arrested one person, Desmeiyon Meadows. She’s charged with five counts of felony theft and forgery, six counts of identity theft and one count of financial fraud.
This all after authorities said photos of debit card numbers, social security cards, driver licenses and checks belonging to over a 100 customers were found in the cashier’s phone.
“If people want to steal from you they are going to find ways,” Smith said.
Authorities are now asking potential victims to contact the Sheriff’s Office to learn if their identities were stolen.
As for Meadows…
“You do the crime you serve the time,” said Willoughby.
A representative of Kroger’s corporate office said Meadows has been suspended pending an investigation. Authorities believe Meadows had a male accomplice in these crimes.
