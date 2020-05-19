ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Restaurants are open across the state but some people remain hesitant to return. A viral video from a science experiment may prompt people to further push back going back to their favorite place for a bite to eat.
We asked an epidemiologist how accurate is that black light simulation in representing germs spreading.
"Someone is going to cough, it's going to go everywhere, you're going to get it on yourself. Then, you can go back and wash your hands but it's going to suspend in the air for a while, it's going to be on surfaces for a while," said Dr. Brian Castrucci, CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation. "I think that's what that video is showing."
He adds it is also another reminder of the importance of hand washing and wearing a mask in public.
"We all have to make choices on our risk tolerance and how much risk we're willing to take on," He added. "I would almost say don't go inside the restaurant right now but if you want to go out and be in outdoor seating, that might be the safer option of the two."
Restaurants are also required to follow new state guidelines for operation. Here is the full list: https://www.georgia.org/covid19bizguide
