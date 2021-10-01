ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Bank of America customers are reporting 'limited to no access' to their bank accounts or banking services.
The outage, that has been happening since at least Friday morning, is affecting Atlanta, surrounding cities, and several other cities across the country, according to reports.
An outage map on downdetector.com shows where the reported problems are occurring.
As of 11:00 a.m., Bank of America is trending on Twitter as customers comment in frustration and comment on the lack of communication from the company.
The #BankOfAmerica app not working on the 1st of the month is going to be an issue for a lot of people. This is what my error message looks like. Anyone else see this when they try to login to the #BoA app? @cbs46 #cbs46 @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/it9Gqnhuo6— Rachel Polansky (@RPolanskyNews) October 1, 2021
It is unclear at this time what is causing the issues.
We have reached out to Bank of America for a statement, but have not heard back yet.
Lmfao Bank of America app not working on the 1st of the month when people have to pay bills???????— SDotPark (@Sydslidepark) October 1, 2021
Cmon dawg.
