Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A local company more than tripled in business this holiday season, putting them behind.
Now people around the country are contacting CBS46 to find out why they haven’t received their items, and and are wondering if the company is actually legitimate.
CBS46 Reporter Melissa Stern spoke with PupSocks, an Atlanta based company, about when these customers might receive their orders, and why they haven’t answered their emails.
PupSocks has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau due to complaints but the company says it’s not because they aren’t trying. It’s a small startup and the small number of employees are doing the best they can.
“I looked online about reviews because I was getting nervous, and it said that a lot of other people were having the same problem, so I was getting concerned, and they never responded to me,” said Rozanne Sutherland, who ordered PupSocks on December 2nd.
Sutherland lives in California.
She contacted CBS46 news after ordering custom socks from the Atlanta-based startup, then never hearing from them.
“We put together a very intense marketing strategy and it completely took off a little bit more than we could even imagine for this year,” said Amanda Sabreah, the Chief Marketing Officer for PupSocks.
Pupsocks allows you to send them a picture so you can put a face on items like socks and mugs, so each item is personalized.
“We had major complications with our manufacturers, but we’re working around the clock to get those orders out,” Sabreah added.
The company says after its product appeared on ‘The View’ in 2017 it took off.
Apparently, this holiday season they had even more orders.
“Which put an incredible amount of stress on the company, so we’re a little overwhelmed this year, but business is completely booming,” Sabreah said.
Starting December 4, PupSocks posted on its website letting customers know they’re behind.
“We’re a small team, we’re not a customer service team of 20-30 people,” added Sabreah.
They have between 2,500 and 5,000 orders to still ship out, but we’re told they've already delivered more than a quarter of a million orders before Christmas.
“Please be patient with us, we will get through all of the requests,” said Sabreah.
Sutherland just wants the socks with her cute dog, Finn, on them for her twin daughters.
She says she’s sent seven emails, but she can’t call the company because there’s no phone number listed.
“Just not hearing from them was a little disconcerting,” Sutherland said, “If they’re going to send it out, I’m okay with not getting a refund, I know they’re a startup, and they’re working hard, as long as I get my stuff they can keep the money.”
Just before airtime, we received a text from Sutherland saying she just received her socks today, December 28th, after weeks of waiting. She says she ordered them hoping they would come before Christmas.
The company is offering refunds and discounts to make up for the delay.
They’ve even hired more people in the last couple weeks.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
